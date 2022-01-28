Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

