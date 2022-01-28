Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.44 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

