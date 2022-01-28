Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

