Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 18,675 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

