Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,938 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Cardlytics worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 56,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares worth $8,670,573. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.