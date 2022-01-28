Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $110.69 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.84, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

