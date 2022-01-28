Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $150.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

