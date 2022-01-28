Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,173,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 152.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 174,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dover by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 330,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,318,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $168.71 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.