Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

