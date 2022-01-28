Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $255.79 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.