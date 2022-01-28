Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

