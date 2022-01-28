Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $17.27 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Herc worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 166.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Herc by 122.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 22.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $154.47 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.74.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.