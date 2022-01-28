Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.08 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,035,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

