Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.72 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

