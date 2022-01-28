Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.21 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

