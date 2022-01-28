Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,377 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.87% of TPI Composites worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

