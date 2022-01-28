Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $23.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,526,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.05 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.