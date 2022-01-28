Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $23.96 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Stericycle worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,305.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

