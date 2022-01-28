Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

