Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

