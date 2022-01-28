Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $192.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

