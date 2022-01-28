Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,007 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

NYSE AWK opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.