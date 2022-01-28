Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 21,039 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

APD stock opened at $275.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.