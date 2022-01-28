Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,160 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.69 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.67.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

