Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $485.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

