Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

