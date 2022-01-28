Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,477,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.