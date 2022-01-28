Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

