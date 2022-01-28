Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

