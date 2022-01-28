Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of BRP Group worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Bbva USA increased its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

