Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,244 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $471.08 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.59 and its 200-day moving average is $634.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

