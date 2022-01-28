Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 24,431 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 207.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

