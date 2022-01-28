Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,795 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,455,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,709,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

