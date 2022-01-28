ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $130,452.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

