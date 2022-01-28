Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $81,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.10 and a 200-day moving average of $321.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

