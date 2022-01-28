Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Buys $111,356.84 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RMCF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,608. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

