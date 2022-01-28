Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 32,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 57,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

