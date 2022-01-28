Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 7.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 63,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,474,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

