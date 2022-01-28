Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 7.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 63,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,474,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

