Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,276. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.