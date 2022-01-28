Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

