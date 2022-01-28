Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 18,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,276. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 585,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

