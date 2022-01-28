Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 20,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 93,792 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.