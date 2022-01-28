Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.