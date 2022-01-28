Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.14.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,353. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$54.69 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

