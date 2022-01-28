Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.14.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,353. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$54.69 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

