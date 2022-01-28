Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 250.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 527,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

