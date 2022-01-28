ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $7.34 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $1.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00279373 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

