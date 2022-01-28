ROOBEE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00281125 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

