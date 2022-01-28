Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $175.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.64.

Xilinx stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 87.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,910 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 57,969 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Xilinx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Xilinx by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Xilinx by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

